Smart Pneumatics Market : Regional Segment Analysis, forecast and market revenue

Global Smart Pneumatics Market is valued approximately at USD 2.19 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart pneumatic systems used in industries are usually powered by compressed air or compressed inactive gases to transmit and control power. A pneumatic system organized through manual or automatic solenoid valves and it delivers a lower cost, more flexible, or safer alternative to electric motors and actuators. The rapid growth in water and wastewater industries is the factor creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of smart pneumatic market. According to the International Wastewater association, in Aqaba, wastewater flow rate is projected to 61,000 m3 /day by 2030 thereby tenders to expand treatment capacity is executed of about 70,000 m3 /day. Also, in Bangkok over 12,000 m3/day wastewater treatment capacity is initiated by 2030. The smart pneumatic is compatible with high-precision dimensional measurement systems based on air or air-electronic principle, Compatible with wide range of proximity and dry contact sensors and comprises of Robust aluminum and stainless-steel construction. In addition, penetration of digitalization and industrial internet of thing is the factor propelling the growth of market. However, high initial investment in valve projects is hampering the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Smart Pneumatics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stringent environmental and safety regulations in energy industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing awareness towards predictive maintenance would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Pneumatics Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Emerson Electric
Festo
Parker Hannifin
Bimba Manufcatruing
Rotork
Mesto
Thomson Industries
Siemens Ltd.
General Electric
Metso Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Hardware
Software and service
By Type:
Smart pneumatic valves
Smart pneumatic actuators
Smart pneumatic modules
By Industry:
Oil & gas
Energy & power
Water & wastewater
Automatic
Semiconductor
Food & beverage
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Smart Pneumatics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Smart Pneumatic Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Smart Pneumatic Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Smart Pneumatic Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Smart Pneumatic Market, by Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Smart Pneumatic Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Smart Pneumatic Market Dynamics
3.1. Smart Pneumatic Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Smart Pneumatic Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Smart Pneumatic Market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Smart Pneumatic Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Smart Pneumatic Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Smart Pneumatic Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Hardware
5.4.2. Software and service
