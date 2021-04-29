Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size 2021, End-User Segment To Showcase Significant Growth Up To 2027 | Star Materials, Loypos Corporation, Berry Global(Geca Tapes)

“

The report titled Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3097449/global-non-conductive-water-blocking-tape-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Star Materials, Loypos Corporation, Berry Global(Geca Tapes), Nantong Siber Communication, Chhaperia, Chase Corporation, Ekstel, Unitape, Cordgarn AB, Chengdu Centran Industrial, Fori Group, Vitahco, Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material, Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials, Cable Tapes UK

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-Layer Water Blocking Tape

Double-Layer Water Blocking Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: Power Cable

Communication Cable

Other



The Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3097449/global-non-conductive-water-blocking-tape-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single-Layer Water Blocking Tape

1.2.3 Double-Layer Water Blocking Tape

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Cable

1.3.3 Communication Cable

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Star Materials

4.1.1 Star Materials Corporation Information

4.1.2 Star Materials Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Star Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.1.4 Star Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Star Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Star Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Star Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Star Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Star Materials Recent Development

4.2 Loypos Corporation

4.2.1 Loypos Corporation Corporation Information

4.2.2 Loypos Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Loypos Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.2.4 Loypos Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Loypos Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Loypos Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Loypos Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Loypos Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Loypos Corporation Recent Development

4.3 Berry Global(Geca Tapes)

4.3.1 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Corporation Information

4.3.2 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.3.4 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Berry Global(Geca Tapes) Recent Development

4.4 Nantong Siber Communication

4.4.1 Nantong Siber Communication Corporation Information

4.4.2 Nantong Siber Communication Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Nantong Siber Communication Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.4.4 Nantong Siber Communication Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Nantong Siber Communication Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Nantong Siber Communication Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Nantong Siber Communication Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Nantong Siber Communication Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Nantong Siber Communication Recent Development

4.5 Chhaperia

4.5.1 Chhaperia Corporation Information

4.5.2 Chhaperia Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Chhaperia Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.5.4 Chhaperia Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Chhaperia Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Chhaperia Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Chhaperia Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Chhaperia Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Chhaperia Recent Development

4.6 Chase Corporation

4.6.1 Chase Corporation Corporation Information

4.6.2 Chase Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Chase Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.6.4 Chase Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Chase Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Chase Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Chase Corporation Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Chase Corporation Recent Development

4.7 Ekstel

4.7.1 Ekstel Corporation Information

4.7.2 Ekstel Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Ekstel Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.7.4 Ekstel Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Ekstel Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Ekstel Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Ekstel Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Ekstel Recent Development

4.8 Unitape

4.8.1 Unitape Corporation Information

4.8.2 Unitape Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Unitape Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.8.4 Unitape Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Unitape Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Unitape Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Unitape Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Unitape Recent Development

4.9 Cordgarn AB

4.9.1 Cordgarn AB Corporation Information

4.9.2 Cordgarn AB Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Cordgarn AB Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.9.4 Cordgarn AB Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Cordgarn AB Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Cordgarn AB Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Cordgarn AB Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Cordgarn AB Recent Development

4.10 Chengdu Centran Industrial

4.10.1 Chengdu Centran Industrial Corporation Information

4.10.2 Chengdu Centran Industrial Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Chengdu Centran Industrial Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.10.4 Chengdu Centran Industrial Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Chengdu Centran Industrial Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Chengdu Centran Industrial Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Chengdu Centran Industrial Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Chengdu Centran Industrial Recent Development

4.11 Fori Group

4.11.1 Fori Group Corporation Information

4.11.2 Fori Group Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Fori Group Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.11.4 Fori Group Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Fori Group Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Fori Group Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Fori Group Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Fori Group Recent Development

4.12 Vitahco

4.12.1 Vitahco Corporation Information

4.12.2 Vitahco Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Vitahco Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.12.4 Vitahco Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Vitahco Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Vitahco Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Vitahco Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Vitahco Recent Development

4.13 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material

4.13.1 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material Corporation Information

4.13.2 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.13.4 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Shenyang Tianrong Cable Material Recent Development

4.14 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials

4.14.1 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Corporation Information

4.14.2 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.14.4 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Recent Development

4.15 Cable Tapes UK

4.15.1 Cable Tapes UK Corporation Information

4.15.2 Cable Tapes UK Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Cable Tapes UK Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Products Offered

4.15.4 Cable Tapes UK Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Cable Tapes UK Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Cable Tapes UK Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Cable Tapes UK Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Cable Tapes UK Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Type

7.4 North America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Clients Analysis

12.4 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Drivers

13.2 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Opportunities

13.3 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Challenges

13.4 Non-Conductive Water Blocking Tape Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3097449/global-non-conductive-water-blocking-tape-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”