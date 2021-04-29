Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 975 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a direct bandgap semiconductor material frequently used in LEDs since the year 1990s. The material is also used in the manufacturing of semiconductor power devices, as well as RF devices and systems. GaN has proven the capability to be the displacement technology for silicon semiconductors in radiofrequency (RF), power conversion, and analog applications. It further has a wide-ranging bandgap of 3.4 electronvolt (eV) and provides exclusive properties for applications in optoelectronic, high-frequency, and high-power devices. For instance, GaN is the semiconductor substrate that makes it possible to produce violet (405 nm) laser diodes, without the utilization of non-linear optical frequency-doubling. GaN-based semiconductors retain dynamic chemical and electrical, like high-saturation velocity and voltage breakdown, making them suitable for use in a variety of switching devices such as transistor. An increase in the adoption of GaN in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, coupled with increasing application in consumer electronic products are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the survey of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2018, more than 1 million electric cars were sold in 2017 with more than half of global sales in China. Also, IEA also estimated that the total number of electric cars sold surpassed 2.1 million across the globe in the year 2019. Likewise, in 2019, China remains the world’s most advanced market for electric vehicle sales in absolute terms, with 2.3 million electric vehicles in active use. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high material and production cost, coupled with intense competition from the substitutes are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in investment in aerospace and defense applications, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in smart grid projects along with the increasing rate of industrialization in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

NexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

GaN Systems, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Qorvo, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power semiconductors

By Wafer Size:

2 inch

4 inch

6 inch

8 inch

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Industrial & Power

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, by Wafer Size, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Dynamics

3.1. Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. GaN Radio Frequency Devices

5.4.2. Opto-semiconductors

5.4.3. Power semiconductors

