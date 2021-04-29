Low-voltage Circuit Breaker Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Global Low-voltage Circuit Breaker Market is valued approximately at USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Low voltage circuit breaker is gaining a lot of traction due to the fact that the need for electricity is continually growing across developed and developing countries. A low voltage circuit breaker is a sort of electromechanical switch that breaks down the circuit automatically or manually under unusual circumstances such as short circuit, over-voltage, over-current, and works equal to 1,000V voltage rating. Its essential purpose is to identify a fault event by intruding constantly and instantly discontinue electric flow. A low voltage circuit breaker can be rearranged either automatically or manually to continue conventional options. The increase in the low voltage circuit breaker market is significantly imputed to the fact that infrastructural projects for safe electrical distribution is relentlessly expanding across the globe. Furthermore, the rise in focus towards renewable energy generation, along with the increase in investment in the smart grid are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the Smart grid projects, outlook 2017 released by the European Commission (EC), roughly 950 smart grid projects are enduring in the region with a total investment of about USD 5.46 billion, of which 324 are multinational and 626 are national spread in 800 sites across 36 countries with Germany, U.K., Spain, and Denmark are being the major countries with the maximum number of smart grid projects. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the safety regulation pertaining to the product quality of the circuit breaker, coupled with intense competition from the unorganized sector are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Low-voltage Circuit Breaker market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in demand for renewable energy generation, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in smart grid projects along with the increasing rate of industrialization & urbanization in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Low-voltage Circuit Breaker market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

Changshu Switchgear Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

People Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation plc

Hager Group

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Miniature Circuit Breaker

Molded Case Circuit Breaker

Air Circuit Breaker

By Application:

Energy Allocation

Shut-off Circuit

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Low-voltage Circuit Breaker Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

