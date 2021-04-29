Neurovascular Catheters Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand

Global Neurovascular Catheters Market is valued approximately at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A catheter is a type of tube-shaped medical device that is usually implanted into body cavities for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes. A neurovascular catheter is a type of medical device applied to pump out unsolicited fluid from neurovascular structures (such as brain, intracranial spaces, carotid artery, among others), manage treatments to the neurovascular structures, and make a diagnosis of a range of neurovascular diseases, such as carotid artery disease, brain aneurysms, and many more. Also, the neurovascular catheter is utilized for impeding embolic stroke and also performs as a guidewire for operating surgical procedures. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of neurological conditions, such as brain aneurysm and stroke, along with growing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, nearly 500,000 people deaths occurred worldwide every year due to brain aneurysms, of which half the people are younger than 50 years of age. The yearly rate of rupture is roughly 8-10 individuals per 100,000, or almost 30,000 people across the United States. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for neurovascular catheters, thereby positively influencing the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of treatment, coupled with the biocompatibility issues with neurovascular catheters are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10336545

The regional analysis of the global Neurovascular Catheters market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the government support and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in incidences of neurological diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the neurovascular catheters market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Phenox GmbH

Penumbra, Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

MicroVention, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Biomerics, LLC

Acandis GmbH

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Microcatheters

Balloon Catheters

Access Catheters

Embolization Catheters

Others

By Application:

Embolic Stroke

Brain Aneurysm

Arteriovenous Malformations

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Neurovascular Catheters Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request a Sample Copy of The Report – https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10336545

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Neurovascular Catheters Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Neurovascular Catheters Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Neurovascular Catheters Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Neurovascular Catheters Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Dynamics

3.1. Neurovascular Catheters Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Neurovascular Catheters Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Neurovascular Catheters Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Neurovascular Catheters Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Neurovascular Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Microcatheters

5.4.2. Balloon Catheters

5.4.3. Access Catheters

5.4.4. Embolization Catheters

5.4.5. Others

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0675