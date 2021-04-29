Global Wheel Spacers and Adapters Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2029

Global Wheel Spacers and Adapters Market – Overview

The global automotive sector has seen a significant change in the past couple of years. Furthermore, the automotive repair and maintenance industry has also witnessed considerable improvements. Wheel spacers and adapters are not flashy products for car. They don’t light up the vehicle or contribute to the overall aesthetics. But whenever someone is planning to upgrade to new set of tires with different bolt configuration, wheel spacers and adapters will help achieve the goal without slamming the overall budget. Wheel spacer is used when someone is planning to install a larger tire on the vehicle. On the other hand, a wheel adapter is used whenever bolt configuration is changed. The market for wheel spacers and adapters is fragmented in nature and have plenty of players throughout the globe. As the demand for better aesthetic along with improved stability is increasing, the market for wheel spacers and adapters is foreseen to auger well over the forecast period.

Global Wheel Spacers and Adapters Market – Market Dynamics

The speed at which new technological advancements and integration is affecting the automotive industry, it has become essential for wheel spacers and adapters manufacturers to expand their research and development activities. There are multiple advantages that bolster the demand for wheel spacers and adapters. The purpose of wheel spacers and adapters is to provide better appearance, clearance, correction and improved handling. Wheel spacers and adapters allow to achieve wider stance without compromising the handling. In order to attract customers and provide durable vehicle base many wheel spacers and adapters manufacturers are trying different methods. Such as, some of the wheel spacers and adapters manufacturers have started using 6061-T6 aerospace grade aluminum / magnesium alloy instead of steel. Such advancements coupled with increasing automotive fleet, requirement for better aesthetics and improved handling could propel the global market for wheel spacers and grader over the forecast period.

Global Wheel Spacers and Adapters Market – Regional Analysis

The global wheel spacers and adapters market is split into seven geographical regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, East Asia, Oceania, South Asia and MEA (Middle East & Africa). Owing to the optimistic outlook for aftermarket vehicle customization, North America and Europe is likely to account for a significant share. On the other hand, increasing automotive sector in countries India and China are foreseen to bolster the global market for wheel spacers and adapters over the forecast period.

By considering optimistic viewpoint of automotive industry in Middle East, GCC region holds a significant share in wheel spacers and adapters market. Together, Latin America and Middle East & Africa appear to be the budding regions that could form a noteworthy opportunity for wheel spacers and adapters market by the end of 2029.

Global Wheel Spacers and Adapters Market – Key Segments

The global wheel spacers and adapters market can be separated on the basis of vehicle type, distribution channel and material type. On the basis of type of vehicle, the wheel spacers and adapters cover a wide variety. The selection of wheel spacers and adapters depend on bolt pattern and size of the tire that one wants to install in their vehicle. On the basis of distribution channel, the global market for wheel spacers and adapters is divided into online sales channel and direct sales. The direct sales channel further includes garages and conventional retail stores. Owing to rapidly growing ecommerce industry, the global market for wheel spacers and adapters are foreseen to witness above average growth over the forecast duration. On the basis of material type, the global wheel spacers and adapters market are classified into steel, aluminum and other alloys. In order to achieve better structural strength along with light weight design, some manufactures are also making aluminum wheel spacers and adapters. Such advancements are also foreseen to fuel the demand for wheel spacers and adapters over the forecast period

Wheel Spacers and Adapters Market – Key Manufacturers

The global market for wheel spacers and adapters appear to be a bit fragmented in nature and consists of many regional and global level players. Some of the prominent players operating in the global wheel spacers and adapters market are Wheel Adapters USA, Supreme Suspensions, Spidertrax, Titan Wheel Accessories and many more.

