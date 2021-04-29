Valve Positioner Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis

Global Valve Positioner Market is valued approximately at USD 1.70 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A valve positioner is referred to the device used on actuators that are used in controlling the position of valves along with pipelines and other devices. It operates through electric signals and controls the position and movement of the actuators. It allows efficient flow and process control because it enhances the speed and accuracy of actuator response. Also, it ensures correction of positioning of the valve to enhance its performance. Due to such offerings of valve positioners, they are gaining significant demand from water and waste water industries to efficiently cope up with the excessive flow of water, thereby rapid growth in water and wastewater industries is driving the growth of market. For instance: According to the International Wastewater association, in Aqaba, wastewater flow rate is projected to 61,000 m3 /day by 2030 thereby tenders to expand treatment capacity is executed of about 70,000 m3 /day. Also, in Bangkok over 12,000 m3/day wastewater treatment capacity is initiated by 2030. In addition, rising demand for fuel and power industry is the factor driving the growth of market. However, lack of standardized norms and governing policies is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Valve Positioner Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Need for Strong Heating and Hvac Applications in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing Demand for Power and Effective Water Management would create lucrative growth prospects for the Valve Positioner Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nihon Koso Co., Ltd.

GEMÜ Group

Schneider Electric

Buerkert

Azbil Corporation

Rotork

ABB

Siemens Ltd.

General Electric

Metso Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Constant Bottom Hole Pressure

Single acting digital valve positioners

Double acting digital valve positioners

By Signal:

Digital Non-Communicating

HART

Fieldbus

By Industry:

Chemical

Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Valve Positioner Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Valve Positioner Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Valve Positioner Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Valve Positioner Market, by Signal, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Valve Positioner Market, by Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Valve Positioner Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Valve Positioner Market Dynamics

3.1. Valve Positioner Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Valve Positioner Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Valve Positioner Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Valve Positioner Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Valve Positioner Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Valve Positioner Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Constant Bottom Hole Pressure

5.4.2. Single acting digital valve positioners

5.4.3. Double acting digital valve positioners

