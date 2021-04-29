Epoxy Resin Market Qualitative Insights on Application

Global Epoxy Resin Market is valued approximately at USD 7.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.77% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Epoxy resin has various properties such as corrosion resistance, prolonged durability, superior mechanical strength, high thermal stability, notable toughness, resistance to chemical & moisture, and superior adhesion. It is widely used in several end-use industries including adhesives, composites, paints & coatings, and electronic encapsulation industries. The paints and coatings containing epoxy resins are also considered environmental friendly than other chemicals. The growing demand form end use industries, rising use of composites, emerging demand from developing countries and need for revolutionary advancements in weight reduction, safety, and ease-of-application are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for publications, commercial printing, packaging, corrugated cardboards and others coupled with the consumer specific need such as eco-friendly solutions have led to burgeoning global demand for printing ink industry, which enhances the demand for epoxy resins.

For instance: as per Statista, the U.S. printing books sales was around 591 million units in 2012 and is rose to 689.45 million units in the year 2019. The rising demand for automotive across the world led to the rising adoption of epoxy resin base paint and coatings, which further encourage the growth of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers OICA, the total number of motor cars produced in India was 3,378,063 in 2015 that rose to 4,064,774 motor cars in 2018. Also, the total number of Commercial Vehicle produced in USA was 7,936,416 in 2015 and rose to 8,518,734 in 2018. Whereas, volatility in Raw Material Prices is the major factor restraining the growth of global Epoxy Resin market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Epoxy Resin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing industrialization and growing infrastructural development, and rising adoption of technologies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Olin Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

The 3M Company

BASF SE

Sinopec Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Physical Form:

Liquid

Solid

Solution

by Application:

Paints & coatings

Composites

Adhesives & sealants

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Building & construction

Automotive, large & heavy vehicles & railroads

General industrial

Consumer goods (including sporting equipment)

Wind power

Aerospace

Marine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Epoxy Resin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Epoxy Resin Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Epoxy Resin Market, by Physical Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Epoxy Resin Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Epoxy Resin Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Epoxy Resin Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Epoxy Resin Market Dynamics

3.1. Epoxy Resin Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Epoxy Resin Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Epoxy Resin Market, by Physical Form

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Epoxy Resin Market by Physical Form, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Epoxy Resin Market Estimates & Forecasts by Physical Form 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Epoxy Resin Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Liquid

5.4.2. Solid

5.4.3. Solution

