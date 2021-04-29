Platform Screen Door System Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players

Global Platform Screen Door System Market is valued approximately at USD 697.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Platform Screen Door System are automatic gates used in transit stations such as subway or train station to separate the platform from train for passenger safety. Platform Screen Door also known as platform edge doors (PEDs) acts as a barrier between the passengers and the vehicle propulsion area. The rising need for public safety and enhanced transport infrastructure and security system are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising infrastructure development and technology upgradation will drive the growth of the Platform Screen Door System Market. For instance: in September 2014, Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd and Panasonic Manufacturing (Beijing) Co. Ltd.., installed platform screen doors (PSDs) at all 12 stations of Kolkata Metro’s 16.34 km Line-2 between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V. Moreover, introduction of products and services along with other startegic alliance by market players will accelerate the growth of the market. For isntance: ClearSy and Gilgen Door Systems developed unique features of platform screen door system for Stockholm City and Stockholm Odenplan stations of the Citybanan, Sweden opened in July 2017. This project costs USD 2.01 billion with dynamites to bore a 6 km- long tunnel to develop COPPILOT system. These systems adapt the doors opening widths to where the train stopped and only open when the train doors are open. However, the high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing safety system is the major factor restraining the growth of global Platform Screen Door System market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Platform Screen Door System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology, increasing demand for automatic platform screen doors, rising population, and increasing developments in the transportation sector.

Major market player included in this report are:

Faiveley Transport

Fangda Group

Gilgen Door Systems AG.

Horton Automatics

Manusa

Panasonic Corporation

Jiacheng Railway International

Stanley Access Technologies LLC.

Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Full Height

Semi Height

Half Height

By Application:

Metro

Airport

Bus Stop

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Platform Screen Door System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

