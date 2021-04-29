Fluid Handling System Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion

Global Fluid Handling System Market is valued approximately at USD 63.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.80% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fluid handling systems are utilized to measure, direct and control the progression of fluid and different sorts of liquid. These incorporate sewage water, slurries, harmful gases, synthetic compounds and blends. As indicated by an assessment of International Energy Agency (IEA), about 40% of the worldwide CO2 outflow decreased and is expected to limit global warming less than 2 °C by the year 2050, can be accomplished by upgrading the effectiveness of end-use vitality. The growth of this market is expected to increase by the expanding interest for various kinds of pumps in the oil and gas industry that appeals for cutting edge frameworks in the chemical and wastewater the executives businesses. As indicated by International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) Oil Market Report, oil demand is expected to increase to 99.3 million b/d in 2018. Developing oil flexibly from Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the US is probably going to make lucrative growth opportunity for oil and gas siphons market players. The interest for OPEC rough is extended to increment to almost 40 million b/d by 2040, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Also, processing plant increments are normal in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in the coming years. Pumps are expected to hold the biggest portion of the overall fluid handling system market in 2017. They are utilized for a wide range of applications. Moreover, the worldwide pump market is progressively seeing the appropriation of cutting-edge astute pump innovation, which is additionally expected to empower the development of the market. The control valves fragment is expected to observe the most elevated development in the worldwide liquid dealing with framework market during the forecasted period. Installation of new pipelines and building of terminals and storage facilities pertaining to the oil and gas industry will offer a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the fluid handling systems market. Notwithstanding, one of the significant limitations hampering the development of the fluid handling system market is the firm rivalry being offered by the local makers to the established makers.



The regional analysis of global Fluid Handling System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for different types of pumps in the oil & gas industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as integration of fluid handling system would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fluid Handling System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sulzer Ltd

Colfax Corporation

Graco Inc.

Des-Case Corporation

EBARA International Corporation

Alfa Wassermann, Inc.

Raumedic AG

Pentair Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Malema Engineering Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Equipment Type Equipment Types of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment Type:

Positive displacement pumps

Centrifugal pumps

By Component Type:

Fluid meters

Control valves

Hoses

Tanks and collectors

Pressure regulators

Filters

Other Accessories (switches, sensors etc.)

By End-use Industries:

Oil & gas industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Water & wastewater treatment

Food & Beverage industry

Pulp & paper

Power generation

Chemical industry

Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fluid Handling System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Fluid Handling System Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Fluid Handling System Market, by Equipment Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Fluid Handling System Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Fluid Handling System Market, by End use industries, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fluid Handling System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fluid Handling System Market Dynamics

3.1. Fluid Handling System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Fluid Handling System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fluid Handling System Market, by Equipment Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Fluid Handling System Market by Equipment Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Fluid Handling System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Equipment Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Fluid Handling System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Positive displacement pumps

5.4.2. Centrifugal pumps

