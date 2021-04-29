Motor Management Market with New Growth Prospect By Top Key Players

Global Motor Management Market is valued approximately USD 3.4 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.35% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Motor management involves planning ahead, making decisions before a motor fails. The motor management incudes the true cost of operating motors to save energy, reduce downtime and maintenance costs. It is communication network between motors and related components, that collects data via sensors. This data is used to make decision and helps to prevent the assets. The rising demand for smart, multifunctional, integrated motor control and protection devices and need for reducing unplanned industrial downtime are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Motor Management is used in wide range of industries including Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power Generation, Chemicals, Cement, Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment and other industries. Thus, rising demand of motor management from various end- use industries will further drive the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliances by various market player will accelerate the market growth. For instance: on 09th September 2020, Analog Devices Inc., launched a wireless battery management system for production electric vehicles, and will also debut on General Motors’ production vehicles powered by Ultrium batteries. These will enable automotive industries flexibly scale their electric vehicle fleets into volume production across a wide range of vehicle classes. Also, on 20th January 2020, Analog Devices Inc., agreed into a collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company to launch all-digital road noise cancellation system leveraging Analog Devices Inc., (ADI’s) Automotive Audio Bus (A2B®) technology. However, lack of awareness regarding motor management and control devices is the factor restraining the growth of the global Motor Management Market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Motor Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising replacement of existing control systems with a modern version of motor management devices that would further increase plant efficiency and reduce plant downtime for maintenance. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd

Analog Devices, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product & service Product & services of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & service:

Hardwar

Software & solution services

By Type:

Asynchronous Motors

Synchronous Motors

By Control:

Automatic Controls

Semi-automatic controls

Manual controls

By Voltage Range:

Low Voltage (60 to 240 Vol AC)

Medium Voltage (250 to 395 Volt AC)

High Voltage (396 to 485 Volt AC)

By Application:

Pumps

Compressors

Material Handling

Other Applications

By Industry:

Metal & Mining Industry

Oil & gas industry

Power generation industry

Water supply & water treatment industry

Food & beverage industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Motor Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Motor Management Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Motor Management Market, by Product & service, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Motor Management Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Motor Management Market, by Control, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Motor Management Market, by Voltage range, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Motor Management Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.7. Motor Management Market, by End -use industries, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Motor Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Motor Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Motor Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Motor Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Motor Management Market, by Product & service

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Motor Management Market by Product & service, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Motor Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & service 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Motor Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software & solution services

