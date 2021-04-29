Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis

Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market is valued approximately at USD 5.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Artificial intelligence (AI) chips are specialized silicon chips, which incorporate AI technology to eliminate the complex calculations or problems to human life in many industry verticals. Artificial intelligence (AI) chips are used for machine learning and efficiently solving crucial mathematical and computational problems with huge volume of data. Artificial intelligence (AI) chips increase the operational performance of the device with virtual reality (VR), advanced augment reality (AR), and analytical functions and enhance the user experience and consumes low power. These also offer high computing capabilities to smart devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables which in result drives the market growth. The increasingly large and complex data set driving the need for AI will drive the growth of the market. The adoption of AI for improving consumer services and reducing operational cost, growing number of AI applications, improving computing power and growing adoption of deep learning and neural networks are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 14th May 2020, NVIDIA launched two products for its EGX Edge AI platform including EGX A100 and EGX Jetson Xavier NX. The tiny EGX Jetson Xavier NX is used for micro-edge servers and EGX A100 for larger commercial off-the-shelf servers in order to deliver high performance. These two solutions offers real-time processing and protection of the massive amounts of data streaming from trillions of edge sensors in hospitals, stores, farms and factories. However, lack of skilled AI workforce is the major factor restraining the growth of global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing concern about the security of critical infrastructure and sensitive data has increased government intervention in recent years and resulted in the adoption of AI (chipsets) in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

Samsung Group

Micron Technology, Inc.

Qualcomm

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Google, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware:

Processor

Memory

Network

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Predictive Analysis

By Function:

Training

Inference

By End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Cybersecurity

Human Resources

Marketing

Law

Fintech

Government

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Hardware, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Function, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Dynamics

3.1. Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Hardware

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market by Hardware, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Hardware 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Processor

5.4.2. Memory

5.4.3. Network

