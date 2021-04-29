Rapidly Expanding Sports, Fitness and Leisure Industry to have a Significant Impact on Growth of the Asia-Pacific & Canada Fantasy Sports Market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Asia-Pacific & Canada Fantasy Sports Market by Sports Type, Platform, and Demographic: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market size was valued at $2,021.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,739.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2027.

” The growth of the Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market is attributed to increase in investment in fantasy sports platforms. Additionally, advancement in technologies enhancing the real-time playing experience of fantasy gaming is likely to bolster the growth of the Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market “

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the Asia-Pacific & Canada Fantasy Sports Market .

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market is segmented into sports type, platform, demographics, and country. By sports type, the market is categorized into football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and others. On the basis of platform, it is bifurcated into website and mobile application. Depending on demographics, it is differentiated into under 25 years, 25–40 years, and above 40 years. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The key players operating in Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports industry include DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Group (Flutter Entertainment), Betway Group, Moneyball, FantasyDraft, LLC , MyClubtap , PlayOn, and PlayUp Limited.

Notable increase in popularity of fantasy sports among sports fans and bettors acts as the key driving force of Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market. In addition, investors around the world continue to show interest in sports fantasy platforms. Thus, increase in investment from investors aids in rapid market expansion with better product offerings from different platforms.

Key Findings Of The Study

Country wise Canada dominates in terms of Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Depending on sports type, the fantasy basketball segment led in terms of market share, in 2019; however, the fantasy others segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.

On the basis of platform, the mobile application segment accounted for about highest share of Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market in 2019 and is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By demographics, the under 25 years segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years, and is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market forecast period.

