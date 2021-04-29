Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Henkel, Wacker, Planatol GmbH

“

The report titled Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesive for Paper and Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive for Paper and Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Wacker, Planatol GmbH, Beardow Adams, Intercol Adhesives, Helios Kemostik, Worthen Industries, Evonik Industries, Jowat Adhesives Australia Pty Ltd, Everad Adhesives SAS, DIC Corporation, Techbond Group, Aneel Coatings & Polymers, HB Fuller, NANPAO, US Adhesives, Kiilto, Alpkim Adhesive

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-based

Hot Melts



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverage

Packaging Industry

Paper Industry

Others



The Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesive for Paper and Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Product Overview

1.2 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water-based

1.2.2 Hot Melts

1.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adhesive for Paper and Packaging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging by Application

4.1 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverage

4.1.2 Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Paper Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging by Country

5.1 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging by Country

6.1 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging by Country

8.1 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Henkel Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.2 Wacker

10.2.1 Wacker Corporation Information

10.2.2 Wacker Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Wacker Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Wacker Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.2.5 Wacker Recent Development

10.3 Planatol GmbH

10.3.1 Planatol GmbH Corporation Information

10.3.2 Planatol GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Planatol GmbH Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Planatol GmbH Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.3.5 Planatol GmbH Recent Development

10.4 Beardow Adams

10.4.1 Beardow Adams Corporation Information

10.4.2 Beardow Adams Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Beardow Adams Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Beardow Adams Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Beardow Adams Recent Development

10.5 Intercol Adhesives

10.5.1 Intercol Adhesives Corporation Information

10.5.2 Intercol Adhesives Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Intercol Adhesives Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Intercol Adhesives Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.5.5 Intercol Adhesives Recent Development

10.6 Helios Kemostik

10.6.1 Helios Kemostik Corporation Information

10.6.2 Helios Kemostik Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Helios Kemostik Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Helios Kemostik Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.6.5 Helios Kemostik Recent Development

10.7 Worthen Industries

10.7.1 Worthen Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Worthen Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Worthen Industries Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Worthen Industries Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Worthen Industries Recent Development

10.8 Evonik Industries

10.8.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evonik Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Evonik Industries Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Evonik Industries Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.8.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.9 Jowat Adhesives Australia Pty Ltd

10.9.1 Jowat Adhesives Australia Pty Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jowat Adhesives Australia Pty Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Jowat Adhesives Australia Pty Ltd Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Jowat Adhesives Australia Pty Ltd Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.9.5 Jowat Adhesives Australia Pty Ltd Recent Development

10.10 Everad Adhesives SAS

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Everad Adhesives SAS Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Everad Adhesives SAS Recent Development

10.11 DIC Corporation

10.11.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 DIC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 DIC Corporation Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 DIC Corporation Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.11.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Techbond Group

10.12.1 Techbond Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Techbond Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Techbond Group Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Techbond Group Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.12.5 Techbond Group Recent Development

10.13 Aneel Coatings & Polymers

10.13.1 Aneel Coatings & Polymers Corporation Information

10.13.2 Aneel Coatings & Polymers Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Aneel Coatings & Polymers Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Aneel Coatings & Polymers Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.13.5 Aneel Coatings & Polymers Recent Development

10.14 HB Fuller

10.14.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

10.14.2 HB Fuller Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 HB Fuller Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 HB Fuller Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.14.5 HB Fuller Recent Development

10.15 NANPAO

10.15.1 NANPAO Corporation Information

10.15.2 NANPAO Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 NANPAO Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 NANPAO Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.15.5 NANPAO Recent Development

10.16 US Adhesives

10.16.1 US Adhesives Corporation Information

10.16.2 US Adhesives Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 US Adhesives Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 US Adhesives Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.16.5 US Adhesives Recent Development

10.17 Kiilto

10.17.1 Kiilto Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kiilto Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Kiilto Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Kiilto Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.17.5 Kiilto Recent Development

10.18 Alpkim Adhesive

10.18.1 Alpkim Adhesive Corporation Information

10.18.2 Alpkim Adhesive Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Alpkim Adhesive Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Alpkim Adhesive Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Products Offered

10.18.5 Alpkim Adhesive Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Distributors

12.3 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”