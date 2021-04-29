Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | IBM, Accenture, SAP, Microsoft, Infosys

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Covid-19 Impact on Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Covid-19 Impact on Blockchain in Oil & Gas market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Covid-19 Impact on Blockchain in Oil & Gas market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Covid-19 Impact on Blockchain in Oil & Gas market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Covid-19 Impact on Blockchain in Oil & Gas market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Covid-19 Impact on Blockchain in Oil & Gas market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Covid-19 Impact on Blockchain in Oil & Gas market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM, Accenture, SAP, Microsoft, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Ondiflo, EY Blockchain in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Type, Reduce Cash Cycle Time, Increase Transaction Visibility, Reduce Overhead & Number of Cost Intermediates Blockchain in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Application, Oil and Gas Companies, Energy and Utilities, Other Market Segment by Product Type: Reduce Cash Cycle Time

Increase Transaction Visibility

Reduce Overhead & Number of Cost Intermediates Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Segment by Application: Oil and Gas Companies

Energy and Utilities

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Covid-19 Impact on Blockchain in Oil & Gas market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain in Oil & Gas Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Reduce Cash Cycle Time

1.4.3 Increase Transaction Visibility

1.4.4 Reduce Overhead & Number of Cost Intermediates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Oil and Gas Companies

1.5.3 Energy and Utilities

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Blockchain in Oil & Gas Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Blockchain in Oil & Gas Industry

1.6.1.1 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Blockchain in Oil & Gas Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Blockchain in Oil & Gas Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Revenue by Players (2019-2020)

3.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain in Oil & Gas Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market

3.5 Key Players Blockchain in Oil & Gas Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Blockchain in Oil & Gas Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2019-2026) 5 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2019-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Forecast (2019-2026)

7.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Forecast (2019-2026)

8.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Forecast (2019-2026)

9.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Forecast (2019-2026)

10.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2019-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Accenture

13.2.1 Accenture Company Details

13.2.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Accenture Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

13.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2019-2020))

13.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.3 SAP

13.3.1 SAP Company Details

13.3.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 SAP Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

13.3.4 SAP Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2019-2020))

13.3.5 SAP Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft

13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Microsoft Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2019-2020))

13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.5 Infosys

13.5.1 Infosys Company Details

13.5.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Infosys Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

13.5.4 Infosys Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2019-2020))

13.5.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.6 HCL Technologies

13.6.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

13.6.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 HCL Technologies Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

13.6.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2019-2020))

13.6.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.7 Ondiflo

13.7.1 Ondiflo Company Details

13.7.2 Ondiflo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Ondiflo Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

13.7.4 Ondiflo Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2019-2020))

13.7.5 Ondiflo Recent Development

13.8 EY

13.8.1 EY Company Details

13.8.2 EY Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 EY Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

13.8.4 EY Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2019-2020))

13.8.5 EY Recent Development 14 Market Dynamics

14.1 Drivers

14.2 Challenges

14.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis 15 Key Findings in This Report

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

