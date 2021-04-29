Global EDM wire (consumable) Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the EDM wire (consumable) market will register a 9.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1204.7 million by 2025, from $ 851.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in EDM wire (consumable) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of EDM wire (consumable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the EDM wire (consumable), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the EDM wire (consumable) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by EDM wire (consumable) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

No Coated Wire

Coated Wire

Hybrid Wire

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace

Mechanic

Die and Mold

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Powerway Group

YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL

Oki Electric Cable

THERMOCOMPACT

Hitachi Metals

OPECMADE Inc.

Tamra Dhatu

Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp.

Senor Metals

J.G. Dahmen & Co KG

Heinrich Stamm GmbH

Novotec

Ningbo De-Shin Industrial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global EDM wire (consumable) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of EDM wire (consumable) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EDM wire (consumable) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EDM wire (consumable) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of EDM wire (consumable) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 EDM wire (consumable) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 EDM wire (consumable) Segment by Type

2.2.1 No Coated Wire

2.2.2 Coated Wire

2.2.3 Hybrid Wire

2.3 EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 EDM wire (consumable) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aerospace

2.4.2 Mechanic

2.4.3 Die and Mold

2.4.4 Others

2.5 EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global EDM wire (consumable) by Company

3.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global EDM wire (consumable) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players EDM wire (consumable) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 EDM wire (consumable) by Regions

4.1 EDM wire (consumable) by Regions

4.2 Americas EDM wire (consumable) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC EDM wire (consumable) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa EDM wire (consumable) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas EDM wire (consumable) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC EDM wire (consumable) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EDM wire (consumable) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa EDM wire (consumable) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa EDM wire (consumable) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa EDM wire (consumable) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

……….Continued

