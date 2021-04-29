Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Constant Velocity Joint market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Constant Velocity Joint, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Constant Velocity Joint market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Constant Velocity Joint companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Outboard Joints

Inboard Joints

Outboard joints hold a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 54.96% in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger vehicle is the most widely used in automotive constant velocity joint market, accounting for more than 95% of the sale market share in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GKN

Seohan Group

NTN

Nexteer

Wanxiang

SDS

Guansheng

Hyundai WIA

SKF

Neapco

IFA Rotorion

AAM

Xiangyang Automobile Bearing

Heri Automotive

JTEKT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Constant Velocity Joint market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Constant Velocity Joint with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Constant Velocity Joint submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Segment by Type

2.2.1 Outboard Joints

2.2.2 Inboard Joints

2.3 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….Continued

