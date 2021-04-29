Global Automotive Tyre Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Tyre market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 146910 million by 2025, from $ 126870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Tyre business, shared in Chapter 3.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5025182-global-automotive-tyre-market-growth-2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Tyre market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Tyre, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Tyre market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Tyre companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

OE Tyres

Replacement Tyres

The segment of replacement tyres hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 76%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-beta-sitosterol-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2015-2026-2021-04-20

Thepassenger vehicle holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 77% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bridgestone

Toyo Tire Corporation

GoodYear

Michelin

Sumitomo

Continental

Yokohama

Hankook

Zhongce Rubber

Pirelli

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Nokian Tyres

Sailun Group

Cooper Tire

Linglong Tire

KUMHO TIRES

Triangle Tire Group

MRF

Apollo Tyres

Hengfeng Tires

Nexen Tire

Xingyuan

Giti

Guizhou Tyre

AEOLUS TYRE

Double Coin

JK TYRE

Doublestar

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hemp-biomass-decarboxylation-service-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-04-15

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Tyre consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Tyre market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Tyre manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Tyre with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Tyre submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Tyre Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Tyre Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Tyre Segment by Type

2.2.1 OE Tyres

2.2.2 Replacement Tyres

2.3 Automotive Tyre Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Tyre Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Tyre Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Vehicle

2.4.2 Passenger Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Tyre Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Tyre Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Tyre Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Tyre Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hvac-rental-equipment-market-size-forecast-2021-2026-by-global-industry-trends-future-growth-regional-overview-share-estimation-revenue-and-outlook-says-precision-reports-2021-04-14

3 Global Automotive Tyre by Company

3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Tyre Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Tyre Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automotive Tyre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automotive Tyre Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automotive Tyre Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Tyre by Regions

4.1 Automotive Tyre by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Tyre Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Tyre Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Tyre Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Tyre Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automotive Tyre Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automotive Tyre Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automotive Tyre Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Tyre Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Tyre Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Automotive Tyre Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Automotive Tyre Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Automotive Tyre Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Tyre Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Tyre by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Tyre Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Tyre Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Tyre Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Tyre Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protective-eyewears-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-04-07

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Automotive Tyre Distributors

10.3 Automotive Tyre Customer

11 Global Automotive Tyre Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Tyre Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Automotive Tyre Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Automotive Tyre Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Automotive Tyre Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105