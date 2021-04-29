Global Truck-Bus Tires Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Truck-Bus Tires market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 45360 million by 2025, from $ 40790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Truck-Bus Tires business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Truck-Bus Tires market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Truck-Bus Tires value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

OEM Tire

Replacement Tire

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Truck

Bus

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bridgestone

Sailun jinyu Group

MICHELIN

Continental

ZC Rubber

Goodyear

Pirelli

Sumitomo Rubber

Aeolus Tyre

Double Coin

Triangle Tire Group

Linglong Tire

Cheng Shin Rubber

Cooper tire

Giti Tire

YOKOHAMA

Xingyuan group

KUMHO TIRE

Hankook

Toyo Tires

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Truck-Bus Tires consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Truck-Bus Tires market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Truck-Bus Tires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Truck-Bus Tires with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Truck-Bus Tires submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Truck-Bus Tires Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Truck-Bus Tires Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Truck-Bus Tires Segment by Type

2.2.1 OEM Tire

2.2.2 Replacement Tire

2.3 Truck-Bus Tires Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Truck-Bus Tires Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Truck-Bus Tires Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Truck-Bus Tires Segment by Application

2.4.1 Truck

2.4.2 Bus

2.5 Truck-Bus Tires Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Truck-Bus Tires Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Truck-Bus Tires Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Truck-Bus Tires by Company

3.1 Global Truck-Bus Tires Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Truck-Bus Tires Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Truck-Bus Tires Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Truck-Bus Tires Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Truck-Bus Tires Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Truck-Bus Tires Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Truck-Bus Tires Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Truck-Bus Tires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Truck-Bus Tires Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Truck-Bus Tires Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Truck-Bus Tires by Regions

4.1 Truck-Bus Tires by Regions

4.2 Americas Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Truck-Bus Tires Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Truck-Bus Tires Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Truck-Bus Tires Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Truck-Bus Tires Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Truck-Bus Tires Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….continued

