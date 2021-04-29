Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Takis Biotech (Evvivax)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Takis Biotech (Evvivax), Zydus Cadila, Codagenix, Inc., GeoVax, Inc., Bravovax, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, Altimmune, Vaxart, CanSino Biologics, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, GSK, Vaxil Bio Ltd., Generex, Novavax, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Baylor, iBio, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Curevac, ImmunoPrecise

Market Segment by Product Type: DNA, RNA, Others

Market Segment by Application: Mild Symptom Patient, Critically Ill Patient

RNA

Others Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Segment by Application: Mild Symptom Patient

Critically Ill Patient

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 DNA

1.4.3 RNA

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Mild Symptom Patient

1.5.3 Critically Ill Patient

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Industry

1.6.1.1 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Revenue by Players (2019-2020)

3.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market

3.5 Key Players Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Type (2019-2026) 5 Global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Application (2019-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Forecast (2019-2026)

7.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Forecast (2019-2026)

8.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Forecast (2019-2026)

9.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Forecast (2019-2026)

10.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12.2 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

13.1.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.1.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.1.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.1.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.2 Takis Biotech (Evvivax)

13.2.1 Takis Biotech (Evvivax) Company Details

13.2.2 Takis Biotech (Evvivax) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Takis Biotech (Evvivax) Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.2.4 Takis Biotech (Evvivax) Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.2.5 Takis Biotech (Evvivax) Recent Development

13.3 Zydus Cadila

13.3.1 Zydus Cadila Company Details

13.3.2 Zydus Cadila Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Zydus Cadila Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.3.4 Zydus Cadila Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.3.5 Zydus Cadila Recent Development

13.4 Codagenix, Inc.

13.4.1 Codagenix, Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Codagenix, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Codagenix, Inc. Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.4.4 Codagenix, Inc. Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.4.5 Codagenix, Inc. Recent Development

13.5 GeoVax, Inc.

13.5.1 GeoVax, Inc. Company Details

13.5.2 GeoVax, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 GeoVax, Inc. Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.5.4 GeoVax, Inc. Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.5.5 GeoVax, Inc. Recent Development

13.6 Bravovax

13.6.1 Bravovax Company Details

13.6.2 Bravovax Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Bravovax Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.6.4 Bravovax Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.6.5 Bravovax Recent Development

13.7 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies

13.7.1 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies Company Details

13.7.2 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.7.4 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.7.5 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies Recent Development

13.8 Altimmune

13.8.1 Altimmune Company Details

13.8.2 Altimmune Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Altimmune Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.8.4 Altimmune Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.8.5 Altimmune Recent Development

13.9 Vaxart

13.9.1 Vaxart Company Details

13.9.2 Vaxart Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Vaxart Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.9.4 Vaxart Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.9.5 Vaxart Recent Development

13.10 CanSino Biologics

13.10.1 CanSino Biologics Company Details

13.10.2 CanSino Biologics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 CanSino Biologics Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

13.10.4 CanSino Biologics Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

13.10.5 CanSino Biologics Recent Development

13.11 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

10.11.1 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS Company Details

10.11.2 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.11.4 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.11.5 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS Recent Development

13.12 Clover Biopharmaceuticals

10.12.1 Clover Biopharmaceuticals Company Details

10.12.2 Clover Biopharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Clover Biopharmaceuticals Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.12.4 Clover Biopharmaceuticals Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.12.5 Clover Biopharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.13 GSK

10.13.1 GSK Company Details

10.13.2 GSK Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 GSK Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.13.4 GSK Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.13.5 GSK Recent Development

13.14 Vaxil Bio Ltd.

10.14.1 Vaxil Bio Ltd. Company Details

10.14.2 Vaxil Bio Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Vaxil Bio Ltd. Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.14.4 Vaxil Bio Ltd. Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.14.5 Vaxil Bio Ltd. Recent Development

13.15 Generex

10.15.1 Generex Company Details

10.15.2 Generex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Generex Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.15.4 Generex Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.15.5 Generex Recent Development

13.16 Novavax, Inc.

10.16.1 Novavax, Inc. Company Details

10.16.2 Novavax, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Novavax, Inc. Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.16.4 Novavax, Inc. Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.16.5 Novavax, Inc. Recent Development

13.17 Sanofi Pasteur

10.17.1 Sanofi Pasteur Company Details

10.17.2 Sanofi Pasteur Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Sanofi Pasteur Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.17.4 Sanofi Pasteur Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.17.5 Sanofi Pasteur Recent Development

13.18 Baylor

10.18.1 Baylor Company Details

10.18.2 Baylor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Baylor Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.18.4 Baylor Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.18.5 Baylor Recent Development

13.19 iBio, Inc.

10.19.1 iBio, Inc. Company Details

10.19.2 iBio, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 iBio, Inc. Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.19.4 iBio, Inc. Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.19.5 iBio, Inc. Recent Development

13.20 Moderna, Inc.

10.20.1 Moderna, Inc. Company Details

10.20.2 Moderna, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Moderna, Inc. Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.20.4 Moderna, Inc. Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.20.5 Moderna, Inc. Recent Development

13.21 Curevac

10.21.1 Curevac Company Details

10.21.2 Curevac Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Curevac Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.21.4 Curevac Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.21.5 Curevac Recent Development

13.22 ImmunoPrecise

10.22.1 ImmunoPrecise Company Details

10.22.2 ImmunoPrecise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 ImmunoPrecise Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Introduction

10.22.4 ImmunoPrecise Revenue in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Business (2019-2020))

10.22.5 ImmunoPrecise Recent Development 14 Market Dynamics

14.1 Drivers

14.2 Challenges

14.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis 15 Key Findings in This Report

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

