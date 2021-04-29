Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Cylinder Head market will register a 4.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19470 million by 2025, from $ 16550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Cylinder Head business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Cylinder Head market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Cylinder Head, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Cylinder Head market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Cylinder Head companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gray Cast Iron Type

Allory Cast Iron Type

Aluminum Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nemak

Isuzu

Toyota

Volkswagen

HYUNDAI

MONTUPET

MITSUBISHI

Honda

Mahle

Cummins

Dongfeng

Great Wall

CHANGAN

Scania

HUAYU

Fairbanks Morse

Tianchang

Faw

Perkins

WEICHAI

Hongqi

Yongyu

Zhonglian

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Cylinder Head consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Cylinder Head market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Cylinder Head manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Cylinder Head with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Cylinder Head submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Cylinder Head Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gray Cast Iron Type

2.2.2 Allory Cast Iron Type

2.2.3 Aluminum Type

2.3 Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Cylinder Head Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Vehicle

2.4.2 Passenger Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head by Company

3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Cylinder Head by Regions

4.1 Automotive Cylinder Head by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automotive Cylinder Head Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Automotive Cylinder Head Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cylinder Head by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Automotive Cylinder Head Distributors

10.3 Automotive Cylinder Head Customer

11 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

….continued

