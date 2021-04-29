Global ARFF Vehicles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ARFF Vehicles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the ARFF Vehicles, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the ARFF Vehicles market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by ARFF Vehicles companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Drive 6×6

Drive 4×4

Drive 8×8

Drive 6×6 type was the largest segment of ARFF vehicles, with a market share of more than 70% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Civil Airport

Military Airport

ARFF vehicle was widely used in the military airport industry，with a share of 57% in 2018 .

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Oshkosh

Rosenbauer

E-ONE

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ARFF Vehicles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of ARFF Vehicles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ARFF Vehicles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ARFF Vehicles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of ARFF Vehicles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global ARFF Vehicles Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 ARFF Vehicles Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 ARFF Vehicles Segment by Type

2.2.1 Drive 6×6

2.2.2 Drive 4×4

2.2.3 Drive 8×8

2.3 ARFF Vehicles Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global ARFF Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global ARFF Vehicles Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global ARFF Vehicles Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 ARFF Vehicles Segment by Application

2.4.1 Civil Airport

2.4.2 Military Airport

2.5 ARFF Vehicles Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global ARFF Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global ARFF Vehicles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global ARFF Vehicles Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….Continued

