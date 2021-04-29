Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Control Arm market will register a 1.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2547.1 million by 2025, from $ 2375.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Control Arm business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Control Arm market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Control Arm, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Control Arm market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Control Arm companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Stamped Steel Control Arms

Cast Iron Control Arms

Cast Aluminum Control Arms

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Multi-Link Suspension

Double Wishbone Suspension

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ZF

Tower

TRW

Yorozu

Hyundai Mobis

Magna

CTE

Magneti Marelli

Bharat Forge

Thyssenkrupp

ACDelco

Wanxiang Qianchao

Wang Jin Machinery

GMB

OCAP

Martinrea

Hetian Automotive

Fetch

Benteler

ZF FAWER

Teenray

RuiTai

FYCC

Huabang Machinery

Jinjiang Machinery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Control Arm consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Control Arm market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Control Arm manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Control Arm with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Control Arm submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Control Arm Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Control Arm Segment by Type

2.2.1 Stamped Steel Control Arms

2.2.2 Cast Iron Control Arms

2.2.3 Cast Aluminum Control Arms

2.3 Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Control Arm Segment by Application

2.4.1 Multi-Link Suspension

2.4.2 Double Wishbone Suspension

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive Control Arm by Company

3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automotive Control Arm Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automotive Control Arm Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Control Arm by Regions

4.1 Automotive Control Arm by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Control Arm Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Control Arm Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Control Arm Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Control Arm Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automotive Control Arm Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Automotive Control Arm Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Control Arm by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Control Arm Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Control Arm by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Control Arm Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Control Arm Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Automotive Control Arm Distributors

10.3 Automotive Control Arm Customer

11 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Forecast

….continued

