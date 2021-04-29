Global Conveyor Belts Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Conveyor Belts market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9155.9 million by 2025, from $ 8099.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Conveyor Belts business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Conveyor Belts market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Conveyor Belts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Heavy weight Conveyer Belt

Light Weight Conveyer Belt

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mining

Industrial

Food Production Industry

Agriculture

Logistics/warehousing

Construction

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Continental AG

Bando

Bridgestone

Ammeraal Beltech

Forbo Movement Systems

Habasit

Intralox

Fenner

Zhejiang Double Arrow

Yokohama

Wuxi Boton

HSIN YUNG

Zhangjiagang Huashen

Mitsuboshi Belting

YongLi

Zhejiang Sanwei

Anhui Zhongyi

Shandong Phoebus

Baoding Huayue

Fuxin Shuangxiang

Hebei Yichuan

Smiley Monroe

QingDao Rubber Six

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Conveyor Belts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Conveyor Belts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Conveyor Belts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Conveyor Belts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Conveyor Belts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Conveyor Belts Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Conveyor Belts Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Conveyor Belts Segment by Type

2.2.1 Heavy weight Conveyer Belt

2.2.2 Light Weight Conveyer Belt

2.3 Conveyor Belts Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Conveyor Belts Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Conveyor Belts Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Conveyor Belts Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 C

…continued

