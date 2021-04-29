Global Automotive Auxiliary Heater Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Auxiliary Heater market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Auxiliary Heater, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Auxiliary Heater market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Auxiliary Heater companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fuel Based Auxiliary Heaters

Electrical / PTC Auxiliary Heaters

Fuel based auxiliary heaters account for 90% share of total market in 2018. But electrical/PTC auxiliary heater gains higher growth rate in the future.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive auxiliary heater is wildly appliceted both passenger cars and commercial vehiceles.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Webasto

Yu Sheng Automobile

Eberspächer

Proheat

Advers Ltd

MAHLE

Hebei Southwind Automobile

BorgWarner

Dongfang Electric Heating

Victor Industries

Kurabe Industrial

Jinlitong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Auxiliary Heater consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Auxiliary Heater market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Auxiliary Heater manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Auxiliary Heater with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Auxiliary Heater submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

