5G Chipset Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei, Intel, Nokia

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global 5G Chipset Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global 5G Chipset market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global 5G Chipset market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global 5G Chipset market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global 5G Chipset market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global 5G Chipset market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global 5G Chipset market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, Samsung Electronics, Xilinx, IBM, Qorvo, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Anokiwave, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Macom Technology Solutions, Marvell, Ericsson, Fujitsu, ZTE
|Market Segment by Product Type:
| By IC Type
RFIC
ASIC
Cellular IC
mmWave IC
By Operation Frequency
Sub-6 GHz
Between 26 and 39 GHz
Above 39 GHz 5G Chipset
|Market Segment by Application:
| Automotive & Transportation
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Building Automation
Industrial Automation
Consumer Electronics
Public Safety & Surveillance
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global 5G Chipset market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 5G Chipset market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 5G Chipset market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 5G Chipset market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5G Chipset market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 5G Chipset Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global 5G Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 RFIC
1.4.3 ASIC
1.4.4 Cellular IC
1.4.5 mmWave IC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 5G Chipset Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.5.3 Energy & Utilities
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Building Automation
1.5.7 Industrial Automation
1.5.8 Consumer Electronics
1.5.9 Public Safety & Surveillance
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 5G Chipset Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global 5G Chipset Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 5G Chipset Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 5G Chipset Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 5G Chipset Revenue by Players (2019-2020)
3.2 5G Chipset Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 5G Chipset Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Chipset Market
3.5 Key Players 5G Chipset Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players 5G Chipset Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global 5G Chipset Market Size by Type (2019-2026) 5 Global 5G Chipset Market Size by Application (2019-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America 5G Chipset Market Forecast (2019-2026)
6.2 5G Chipset Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America 5G Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America 5G Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe 5G Chipset Market Forecast (2019-2026)
7.2 5G Chipset Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe 5G Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe 5G Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China 5G Chipset Market Forecast (2019-2026)
8.2 5G Chipset Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China 5G Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China 5G Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan 5G Chipset Market Forecast (2019-2026)
9.2 5G Chipset Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan 5G Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan 5G Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia 5G Chipset Market Forecast (2019-2026)
10.2 5G Chipset Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia 5G Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia 5G Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India 5G Chipset Market Forecast (2019-2026)
11.2 5G Chipset Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India 5G Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India 5G Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America 5G Chipset Market Forecast (2019-2026)
12.2 5G Chipset Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America 5G Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America 5G Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Qualcomm Technologies
13.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Company Details
13.1.2 Qualcomm Technologies Business Overview
13.1.3 Qualcomm Technologies 5G Chipset Introduction
13.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.1.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Development
13.2 Huawei
13.2.1 Huawei Company Details
13.2.2 Huawei Business Overview
13.2.3 Huawei 5G Chipset Introduction
13.2.4 Huawei Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.2.5 Huawei Recent Development
13.3 Intel
13.3.1 Intel Company Details
13.3.2 Intel Business Overview
13.3.3 Intel 5G Chipset Introduction
13.3.4 Intel Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.3.5 Intel Recent Development
13.4 Nokia
13.4.1 Nokia Company Details
13.4.2 Nokia Business Overview
13.4.3 Nokia 5G Chipset Introduction
13.4.4 Nokia Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.4.5 Nokia Recent Development
13.5 Samsung Electronics
13.5.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details
13.5.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview
13.5.3 Samsung Electronics 5G Chipset Introduction
13.5.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.5.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
13.6 Xilinx
13.6.1 Xilinx Company Details
13.6.2 Xilinx Business Overview
13.6.3 Xilinx 5G Chipset Introduction
13.6.4 Xilinx Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.6.5 Xilinx Recent Development
13.7 IBM
13.7.1 IBM Company Details
13.7.2 IBM Business Overview
13.7.3 IBM 5G Chipset Introduction
13.7.4 IBM Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.7.5 IBM Recent Development
13.8 Qorvo
13.8.1 Qorvo Company Details
13.8.2 Qorvo Business Overview
13.8.3 Qorvo 5G Chipset Introduction
13.8.4 Qorvo Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.8.5 Qorvo Recent Development
13.9 Infineon Technologies
13.9.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details
13.9.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview
13.9.3 Infineon Technologies 5G Chipset Introduction
13.9.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development
13.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation
13.10.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Company Details
13.10.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Business Overview
13.10.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation 5G Chipset Introduction
13.10.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
13.10.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Development
13.11 Anokiwave
10.11.1 Anokiwave Company Details
10.11.2 Anokiwave Business Overview
10.11.3 Anokiwave 5G Chipset Introduction
10.11.4 Anokiwave Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
10.11.5 Anokiwave Recent Development
13.12 Analog Devices
10.12.1 Analog Devices Company Details
10.12.2 Analog Devices Business Overview
10.12.3 Analog Devices 5G Chipset Introduction
10.12.4 Analog Devices Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
10.12.5 Analog Devices Recent Development
13.13 Broadcom
10.13.1 Broadcom Company Details
10.13.2 Broadcom Business Overview
10.13.3 Broadcom 5G Chipset Introduction
10.13.4 Broadcom Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
10.13.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.14 Macom Technology Solutions
10.14.1 Macom Technology Solutions Company Details
10.14.2 Macom Technology Solutions Business Overview
10.14.3 Macom Technology Solutions 5G Chipset Introduction
10.14.4 Macom Technology Solutions Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
10.14.5 Macom Technology Solutions Recent Development
13.15 Marvell
10.15.1 Marvell Company Details
10.15.2 Marvell Business Overview
10.15.3 Marvell 5G Chipset Introduction
10.15.4 Marvell Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
10.15.5 Marvell Recent Development
13.16 Ericsson
10.16.1 Ericsson Company Details
10.16.2 Ericsson Business Overview
10.16.3 Ericsson 5G Chipset Introduction
10.16.4 Ericsson Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
10.16.5 Ericsson Recent Development
13.17 Fujitsu
10.17.1 Fujitsu Company Details
10.17.2 Fujitsu Business Overview
10.17.3 Fujitsu 5G Chipset Introduction
10.17.4 Fujitsu Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
10.17.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
13.18 ZTE
10.18.1 ZTE Company Details
10.18.2 ZTE Business Overview
10.18.3 ZTE 5G Chipset Introduction
10.18.4 ZTE Revenue in 5G Chipset Business (2019-2020))
10.18.5 ZTE Recent Development 14 Market Dynamics
14.1 Drivers
14.2 Challenges
14.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis 15 Key Findings in This Report
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
