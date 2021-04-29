Global Synthetic Marble Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Synthetic Marble market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12060 million by 2025, from $ 8342.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Synthetic Marble business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Synthetic Marble market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Synthetic Marble value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cement Synthetic Marble

Polyester Synthetic Marble

Composite Synthetic Marble

Sintered Synthetic Marble

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DowDuPont

PengXiang Industry

Staron(SAMSUNG)

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

LG Hausys

Hanex

Durat

CXUN

MARMIL

Relang Industrial

Bitto

Ordan

ChuanQi

GuangTaiXiang

Leigei Stone

Blowker

Wanfeng Compound Stone

New SunShine Stone

Meyate Group

OWELL

XiShi Group

Sunmoon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Synthetic Marble consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Synthetic Marble market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Synthetic Marble manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synthetic Marble with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Synthetic Marble submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Marble Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Synthetic Marble Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Synthetic Marble Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cement Synthetic Marble

2.2.2 Polyester Synthetic Marble

2.2.3 Composite Synthetic Marble

2.2.4 Sintered Synthetic Marble

2.3 Synthetic Marble Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Marble Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Marble Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global

…continued

