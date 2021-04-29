Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flexible Polymer Foam market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Flexible Polymer Foam value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Polypropylene Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Polyvinyl Chloride Foam
Polycarbonate Foam
Polyurethane Foam
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Building & Construction
Automotive Safety
Footwear
Furniture
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
3M
Total S.A.
SABIC
Covestro AG
Sealed Air Corporation
BASF SE
Zotefoams
Recticel NV
Toray Industries Inc.
Rogers Corporation
Huntsman
Woodbridge Foam Corporation
VPC Group
Kaneka Corporation
Dow Chemical
Clariant Corp
Europur
Armacell
Wanhua Chemical Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Flexible Polymer Foam consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Flexible Polymer Foam market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Flexible Polymer Foam manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Flexible Polymer Foam with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Flexible Polymer Foam submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Segment by Type
2.2.1 Polypropylene Foam
2.2.2 Polystyrene Foam
2.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Foam
2.2.4 Polycarbonate Foam
2.2.5 Polyurethane Foam
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Flexible Polymer Foam Segment by Application
2.4.1 Building & Construction
2.4.2 Automotive Safety
2.4.3 Footwear
2.4.4 Furniture
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Flexible Polymer Foam Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Flexible Polymer Foam by Regions
4.1 Flexible Polymer Foam by Regions
4.1.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Distributors
10.3 Flexible Polymer Foam Customer
11 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Forecast
11.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 3M
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.1.3 3M Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 3M News
12.2 Total S.A.
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.2.3 Total S.A. Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Total S.A. News
12.3 SABIC
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.3.3 SABIC Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 SABIC News
12.4 Covestro AG
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.4.3 Covestro AG Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Covestro AG News
12.5 Sealed Air Corporation
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.5.3 Sealed Air Corporation Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sealed Air Corporation News
12.6 BASF SE
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.6.3 BASF SE Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 BASF SE News
12.7 Zotefoams
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.7.3 Zotefoams Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Zotefoams News
12.8 Recticel NV
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.8.3 Recticel NV Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Recticel NV News
12.9 Toray Industries Inc.
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.9.3 Toray Industries Inc. Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Toray Industries Inc. News
12.10 Rogers Corporation
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered
12.10.3 Rogers Corporation Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Rogers Corporation News
12.11 Huntsman
12.12 Woodbridge Foam Corporation
12.13 VPC Group
12.14 Kaneka Corporation
12.15 Dow Chemical
12.16 Clariant Corp
12.17 Europur
12.18 Armacell
12.19 Wanhua Chemical Group
….. continued
