Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flexible Polymer Foam market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Flexible Polymer Foam value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Polypropylene Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

Polycarbonate Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Building & Construction

Automotive Safety

Footwear

Furniture

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Total S.A.

SABIC

Covestro AG

Sealed Air Corporation

BASF SE

Zotefoams

Recticel NV

Toray Industries Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Huntsman

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

VPC Group

Kaneka Corporation

Dow Chemical

Clariant Corp

Europur

Armacell

Wanhua Chemical Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flexible Polymer Foam consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Flexible Polymer Foam market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flexible Polymer Foam manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flexible Polymer Foam with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flexible Polymer Foam submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Segment by Type

2.2.1 Polypropylene Foam

2.2.2 Polystyrene Foam

2.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

2.2.4 Polycarbonate Foam

2.2.5 Polyurethane Foam

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Flexible Polymer Foam Segment by Application

2.4.1 Building & Construction

2.4.2 Automotive Safety

2.4.3 Footwear

2.4.4 Furniture

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Flexible Polymer Foam Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Flexible Polymer Foam by Regions

4.1 Flexible Polymer Foam by Regions

4.1.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Distributors

10.3 Flexible Polymer Foam Customer

11 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Forecast

11.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 3M

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.1.3 3M Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 3M News

12.2 Total S.A.

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.2.3 Total S.A. Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Total S.A. News

12.3 SABIC

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.3.3 SABIC Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 SABIC News

12.4 Covestro AG

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.4.3 Covestro AG Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Covestro AG News

12.5 Sealed Air Corporation

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.5.3 Sealed Air Corporation Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sealed Air Corporation News

12.6 BASF SE

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.6.3 BASF SE Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 BASF SE News

12.7 Zotefoams

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.7.3 Zotefoams Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Zotefoams News

12.8 Recticel NV

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.8.3 Recticel NV Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Recticel NV News

12.9 Toray Industries Inc.

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.9.3 Toray Industries Inc. Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Toray Industries Inc. News

12.10 Rogers Corporation

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Flexible Polymer Foam Product Offered

12.10.3 Rogers Corporation Flexible Polymer Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Rogers Corporation News

12.11 Huntsman

12.12 Woodbridge Foam Corporation

12.13 VPC Group

12.14 Kaneka Corporation

12.15 Dow Chemical

12.16 Clariant Corp

12.17 Europur

12.18 Armacell

12.19 Wanhua Chemical Group

