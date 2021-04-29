Marine Airbag Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029

Global Marine Airbag Market : Overview

Marine airbag are also known as roller Airbag, ship Airbag, salvage bags or ship launching balloons. Marine airbag is widely used for loading, lifting and moving sunken ships and saving stranded boats. The use of marine airbag is the most economical, time saving and reliable way to fulfill the purpose it serves. Due to its effectiveness, the marine airbag is used for shipping boats of all sizes. Marine airbag is made up of multiple heavy duty tire cords and rubber layers. Launching marine vessels by relying on marine airbag is an innovative technique as compare to end on launching, side launching and float-out.

The marine vessel launching through the marine airbag eliminates numerous restrictions, which are offered by other types of launching. The selection of marine airbag depends on the DWT and size of the marine vessel. The launching of marine vessels via marine airbag is increasing continuously owing to its numerous advantages, such as lesser time of operation, lower operational cost and significant safety. The positive outlook of shipbuilding sector is foreseen to auger well in the global marine airbag market across the forecast duration.

Global Marine Airbag Market – Market Dynamics

Sea transport is cheap and more energy efficient than other modes of transport. At present, the seaborne trade holds around ~90% of the overall overseas trade. As the seaborne trade is one of the important trades in the world and is expected to witness steady growth in the future, which further supports the demand for marine airbag in the forecast duration. Owing to multiple advantages, Asia is the major shipbuilding hub in the world. Owing to the increasing order of new ships, the marine airbag market is foreseen to grow at a significant CAGR across the forecast duration.

Global trends such as use of big data and other latest technology is also foreseen to impact the global maritime industry and marine airbag market. The demand for cruise ships is growing considerably owing to the positive outlook of global marine tourism industry. The cruise industry is comparatively young and, unquestionably, a significantly rising segment of tourism. Further, North American passengers still account for the foremost cruise market segment, though the other parts, such as Europe and Asia, is also showing resilient growth opportunities, which, in turn, foreseen to enforce the demand for marine airbag in the global market.

Global Marine Airbag Market – Regional Analysis

The global marine industry is divided into two regions: Shipbuilding industry and ship repair & maintenance industry. The global marine airbag can be divided into seven geographies: Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, East and South Asia. However, the shipbuilding industry is highly consolidated in China, Japan and South Korea owing to which East Asia accounts for significant market share in the global marine airbag market.

Owing to the significant technological advancement, the Australia maritime sector is expanding well, which is expected to bolster the demand for marine airbag in the country over the projection period. South Asia, especially India and Indonesia, is anticipated to grow significantly in the marine airbag across the forecast duration. The marine shipbuilding industry is highly consolidated in China, Japan and South Korea.

Global Marine Airbag Market – Key Segments

The global marine airbag can be classified on the basis of marine airbag type, diameter of the air bag and purpose of the air bag. On the basis of type, the marine airbag is further classified as ordinary airbag, high-bearing capacity airbag and super high bearing air bags. The marine airbag manufactures can avail the marine airbag according to customer requirements. The standard diameter of marine airbag for the purpose of launching varies as 0.8m, 1.0m, 1.2m, 1.5m, 1.8m and 2.0m etc. The marine airbag manufacturers are trying new techniques to include various features and increased reliability. Owing to the continuous changes and innovation by manufacturers, the marine airbag is anticipated to grow significantly in the foreseeable future.

Global Marine Airbag Market – Key Manufacturers

Marine airbag consist of both global and regional level marine airbag manufacturers. Due to the inevitable requirement of marine airbag, especially while launching the ship from land to water, manufacturers are trying to integrate different techniques for efficient operations. Marine Airbag producers are trying different approaches to make more cost-effective products. Some of the prominent players operating in the global marine airbag market are MAX Group, Headway Technology Sdn Bhd, Qingdao Luhang Marine Airbag and Fender, HI-SEA Marine, Shanghai Zhiyou Marine & Offshore Equipment, Jier Rubber Fenders and Qingdao Eversafe Marine.

