Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market will register a %% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Medical

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LG Chem

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

Precision Dippings Manufacturing Ltd.

Zeon Chemicals

OMNOVA Solutions

Jubilant Bhartia Group

Nantex

Kumho Petrochemical

Apcotex Industries Limited

Synthomer

Bangkok Synthetics Co., Ltd.

Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials Co. Ltd

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Segment by Type

2.2.1 Industrial Grade

2.2.2 Medical Grade

2.3 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Medical

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Company

3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Regions

4.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Regions

4.2 Americas Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

…continued

