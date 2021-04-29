Global Footwear Adhesives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Footwear Adhesives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Footwear Adhesives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Solvent Based Footwear Adhesives

Water Based Footwear Adhesives

Radiation Cured (UV/EB) Footwear Adhesives

Hot Melts Footwear Adhesives

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sports Shoes

Dress Shoes

Sandals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Henkel

KECK Chimie

H.B. Fuller

Chemical Technology Pty Ltd.

Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Jubilant Industries

Bostik Ltd.

Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Artecola Quimica

Helios Kemostik

Milspeed

No-tape Industrial

Gurbaksish Group

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Footwear Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Footwear Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Footwear Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Footwear Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Footwear Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Footwear Adhesives Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Footwear Adhesives Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Footwear Adhesives Segment by Type

2.2.1 Solvent Based Footwear Adhesives

2.2.2 Water Based Footwear Adhesives

2.2.3 Radiation Cured (UV/EB) Footwear Adhesives

2.2.4 Hot Melts Footwear Adhesives

2.3 Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Footwear Adhesives Segment by Application

2.4.1 Sports Shoes

2.4.2 Dress Shoes

2.4.3 Sandals

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Footwear Adhesives by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Footwear Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Footwear Adhesives Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Footwear Adhesives by Regions

4.1 Footwear Adhesives by Regions

4.1.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Footwear Adhesives Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Footwear Adhesives Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Footwear Adhesives Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Footwear Adhesives Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Footwear Adhesives Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Footwear Adhesives Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Footwear Adhesives by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Footwear Adhesives Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Footwear Adhesives by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Footwear Adhesives Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Footwear Adhesives Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Footwear Adhesives Distributors

10.3 Footwear Adhesives Customer

11 Global Footwear Adhesives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Footwear Adhesives Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Footwear Adhesives Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.1.3 Henkel Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Henkel News

12.2 KECK Chimie

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.2.3 KECK Chimie Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 KECK Chimie News

12.3 H.B. Fuller

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 H.B. Fuller News

12.4 Chemical Technology Pty Ltd.

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.4.3 Chemical Technology Pty Ltd. Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Chemical Technology Pty Ltd. News

12.5 Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.5.3 Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd. Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd. News

12.6 Eastman Chemical Company

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.6.3 Eastman Chemical Company Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Eastman Chemical Company News

12.7 Jubilant Industries

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.7.3 Jubilant Industries Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Jubilant Industries News

12.8 Bostik Ltd.

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.8.3 Bostik Ltd. Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Bostik Ltd. News

12.9 Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.9.3 Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd. News

12.10 Artecola Quimica

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Footwear Adhesives Product Offered

12.10.3 Artecola Quimica Footwear Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Artecola Quimica News

12.11 Helios Kemostik

12.12 Milspeed

12.13 No-tape Industrial

12.14 Gurbaksish Group

12.15 Nan Pao Resins Chemical Group

