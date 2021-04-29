Farm Management Software Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021 – 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Management Software Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Global Farm Management Software Market was valued at USD 755.23 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2524.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Farm Management Software is used for planning, implementation, assessment, and optimization of tasks performed on farms and helps farmers view the production of crops at a granular level in order to optimize and maximize their harvest. Farm Management Software provides several benefits including – better planning and tracking, save on input and labour costs, manage risks better, comply to regulatory requirements, easy and accurate traceability.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Availability of high speed internet connectivity

1.2 Rising integration of smartphones with farm management software

1.3 Increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management

1.4 Rising population and demand for food

1.5 Increasing government investment for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor data management for effective decision making

2.2 Lack of Standardization for Managing the Agricultural Data

2.3 High initial capital investment

Market Segmentation:

The Global Farm Management Software Market is segmented on the delivery model, agriculture type, service provider, application, and region.

1. Delivery Model:

1.1 Cloud Based

1.2 Local/Web Based

2. By Agriculture Type:

2.1 Smart Greenhouse Farming

2.2 Precision Farming

2.3 Livestock Farming

2.4 Fish Farming

3. By Service Provider:

3.1 Connectivity Services

3.2 System Integrators

3.3 Managed Services

3.4 Assisted Professional Services

3.5 Maintenance, Up gradation, and Support Services

4. By Application:

4.1 Fish Farming Applications

4.2 Smart Greenhouse Applications

4.3 Precision Farming Applications

4.4 Livestock Monitoring Applications

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Trimble, Inc.

2. Raven Industries, Inc.

3. Agjunction, Inc

4. Deere & Company

5. Dickey-John Corporation

6. SST Development Group, Inc

7. Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

8. Conservis Corporation

9. Boumatic LLC

10. Delaval

11. Gea Group AG

12. The Climate Corporation

13. AG Leader Technology

14. Farmers Edge Inc.

15. Iteris, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

