Industrial Control And Factory Automation Market Insight Future Assessment for the Period 2021 – 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market was valued at USD 145.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 275.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.36% from 2017 to 2025.

Industrial control system (ICS) is a general term that encompasses several types of control systems and associated instrumentation used for industrial process control. Such systems can range from a few modular panel-mounted controllers to large interconnected and interactive distributed control systems with many thousands of field connections. All systems receive data received from remote sensors measuring process variables (PVs), compare these with desired set points (SPs) and derive command functions which are used to control a process through the final control elements (FCEs), such as control valves.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Use of Enabling Technologies in Manufacturing

1.2 GrowingInnovation in Industrial Robotics Boosts Its Adoption in Manufacturing

1.3 Growing Need for Mass Production

1.4 Government Initiatives Toward the Adoption of Industrial Automation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Capital Investment

2.2 Declining Oil and Gas Prices Affect Infrastructure-Related Investment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Component:

1.1 Industrial Robots

1.1.1 Articulated Robots

1.1.2 Cartesian Robot

1.1.3 Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA)

1.1.4 Parallel Robot

1.1.5 Cylindrical Robots

1.2 Machine Vision

1.2.1 Cameras

1.2.1.1 Analog Camera

1.2.1.2 Digital Camera

1.2.1.3 Smart Camera

1.2.2 Frame Gabber, Optics, & Led Lighting

1.2.3 Processors and Software

1.3 Control devices

1.3.1 Servo Motors

1.3.2 Drives

1.4 Control valves

1.5 Field Instruments

1.5.1 Transmitters

1.5.2 Flowmeters

1.6 Human-Machine Interface

1.7 Industrial PC

1.8 Sensors

1.9 Industrial 3D printing

2. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Solution:

2.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

2.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

2.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

2.4 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

2.5 Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

2.6 Functional Safety

2.7 Plant Asset Management (PAM)

3. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Industry:

3.1 Process Industry

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Chemicals

3.1.3 Paper & Pulp

3.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.5 Mining & Metals

3.1.6 Food & Beverages

3.1.7 Power

3.1.8 Water & Wastewater Management

3.2 Discrete Industry

3.2.1 Automotive

3.2.2 Machine Manufacturing

3.2.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

3.2.4 Aerospace & Defense

3.2.5 Medical Devices

3.2.6 Others

4. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ABB

2. Emerson

3. Rockwell

4. Siemens

5. General Electric

6. Schneider

7. Yokogawa

8. Omron

9. Mitsubishi

10. Honeywell

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

