Magnetic Field Sensor Market Overview and scope, Market players, Market Research, Growth During to 2021- 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Magnetic Field Sensor Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2017 to 2025.

Magnetic field sensor is a device used to study the magnetic field around coil, electrical device and around permanent magnets. Magnetic field sensors consist of rotating sensor tip which measures both transverse and longitudinal magnetic fields around the objects. Magnetic Field Sensors measures magnetic flux and the strength and direction of a magnetic field. They are used mainly in scientific measurement, navigation, Speed Sensing, and industrial applications.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles

1.2 Increasing need for magnetic sensors in UAVs and IoT

1.3 Growing applications in navigation

1.4 Increasing demand from automotive industry and consumer electronics segment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing requirement of low-cost magnetic field sensors among end user industries

2.2 Need for innovation to meet end user requirements

2.3 Reduced prices of sensor components affecting new market entrants

Market Segmentation:

The Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market is segmented on the range, type, application, vertical, and region.

1. Range:

1.1 <1 Microgauss (Low-Field Sensors)

1.2 1 Microgaussâ€“10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensor)

1.3 >10 Gauss (BIAS Magnetic Field Sensors)

2. By Type:

2.1 SQUID Sensors

2.2 Fluxgate Sensors

2.3 Magnetoresistive Sensors

2.4 Hall Effect Sensors

3. By Application:

3.1 Navigation and Electronic Compass

3.2 Speed Sensing

3.3 Detection

3.4 Flow Rate Sensing

3.5 Position Sensing

3.6 Others

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Aerospace & Defense

4.2 Healthcare

4.3 Consumer Electronics

4.3.1 Consumer appliances

4.3.2 Smartphones

4.3.3 Gaming consoles

4.3.4 Wearables

4.3.5 Consumer drones

4.3.6 Others

4.4 Transportation

4.4.1 Automotive

4.4.2 Marine

4.4.3 Railway

4.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5.1 Currency Sorter/Detector/Counter

4.5.2 POS Terminal

4.5.3 ATM

4.6 Industrial

4.7 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Honeywell

2. Allegro Microsystems

3. Amsasahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

4. Melexis

5. TDK Corporation

6. TE Connectivity

7. NXP Semiconductors

8. Kohshin Electric

9. AMS

10. Infineon Technologies

11. Startup Ecosystems

12. Crocus Technology

13. Sensitec GmbH

14. Coto Technology

15. Quspin

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

