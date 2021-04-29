Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market will register a million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Oxides

SiC

Carbon

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Aviation

COI Ceramics Inc

Herakles (Safran Ceramics)

Honeywell International Inc

Composite Horizons LLC

Rolls-Royce

IHI Corporation

Pratt & Whitney

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Oxides

2.2.2 SiC

2.2.3 Carbon

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

