Global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7)) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) market will register a 5.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 888.9 million by 2025, from $ 717.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Lithium Battery Grade

Industrial Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Lithium Battery

Dimethyl Carbonate

Industrial Solvent

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

Lixing Chemical

Huntsman

Shida Shenghua Chemical

Daze Group

LyondellBasell

Linyi Evergreen Chemical

Shandong Depu Chemical

Shandong Feiyang Chemical

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Taixing Fengming Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lithium Battery Grade

2.2.2 Industrial Grade

2.3 Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Lithium Battery

2.4.2 Dimethyl Carbonate

2.4.3 Industrial Solvent

…continued

