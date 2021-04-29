Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications On Universal Flash Storage Market During 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Universal Flash Storage Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Global Universal Flash Storage Market was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.63% from 2017 to 2025.

Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a common flash storage specification for digital cameras, mobile phones and consumer electronic devices. It aims to bring higher data transfer speed and increased reliability to flash memory storage, while reducing market confusion and removing the need for different adapters for different types of card.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing adoption of IoT

1.2 Rising adoption of high-speed data transfer technologies

1.3 Increasing demand for wearable electronics

1.4 Growing demand for electronic devices with improved performance and responsiveness

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues related with the UFS architecture

2.2 Increasing cost associated with the adoption of UFS

Market Segmentation:

The Global Universal Flash Storage Market is segmented on the end user, application, configuration, capacity, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Laptops

1.2 Automotive Electronics

1.3 Digital Cameras

1.4 Smartphones

1.5 High-Resolution Displays

1.6 Gaming Consoles

2. By Application:

2.1 Mass Storage

2.2 Boot Storage

2.3 XiP Flash

2.4 External Card

2.5 Others

3. By Configuration:

3.1 Removable

3.2 Embedded

4. By Capacity:

4.1 32 GB

4.2 64 GB

4.3 128 GB

4.4 256 GB

4.5 512 GB

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Toshiba

2. Micron

3. Samsung

4. Silicon Motion

5. Synopsys

6. Phison

7. SK Hynix

8. GDA IP Technologies

9. Cadence

10. Arasan

11. Avery

12. Tuxera

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

