Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment till 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Solid State Drive (SSD) Market , which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market was valued at USD 17.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 61.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.79% from 2017 to 2025.

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a nonvolatile storage device that stores persistent data on solid-state flash memory. A SSD has an array of semiconductor memory organized as a disk drive, using integrated circuits rather than magnetic or optical storage media. Benefits of SSD includes â€“ faster functioning, more durable, easier to carry, more efficient, easy to install, faster data reads and writes, reliable, less power consumption, and provides video-on-demand service.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Relational analytics using smart SSDs

1.2 Increasing adoption of SSDs in tablets and notebooks

1.3 Advantages of SSDs over HDDs

1.4 Rising adoption of SSDs in data center

1.5 Growing usage of high-end cloud computing

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Design complexities

2.2 Smaller lifespan of SSDs and high cost

2.3 High inconsistency related to low rate latency offered by SSDs

Market Segmentation:

The Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market is segmented on the end user, technology, form factor, interface, capacity, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Client SSDs

1.2 Enterprise SSDs

2. By Technology:

2.1 TLC Planar

2.2 TLC 3D

2.3 SLC

2.4 MLC 3D

2.5 MLC Planar

3. By Form Factor:

3.1 1.8â€Â/2.5â€Â

3.2 3.5â€Â

3.3 M.2

3.4 U.2 (SFF 8639)

3.5 FHHL and HHHL

4. By Interface:

4.1 SAS

4.2 PCIe

4.3 SATA

5. By Capacity:

5.1 80 GB and Below

5.2 81 GB to 230 GB

5.3 231 GB to 500 GB

5.4 501 GB to 1 TB

5.5 1 TB and Above

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Intel

2. Micron

3. Toshiba

4. Microsemi

5. Seagate

6. Kingston

7. SK Hynix

8. Western Digital

9. Samsung

10. Bitmicro Networks

11. Lite-On

12. Viking

13. Adata

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

