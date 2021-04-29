Optical Communication and Networking Market By Implant, By Material, By End Users, By Top Key Players – Global Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Optical Communication and Networking Market which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Optical Communication and Networking Market was valued at USD 13.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.71 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Optical communication is any type of communication in which light is used to carry the signal to the remote end, instead of electrical current whereas Optical networking is a means of communication that uses signals encoded onto light to transmit information among various nodes of a telecommunications network. Benefits of optical communication and network includes â€“ they do not have speed limits or bandwidth limitations, support duplex communication, flexible, low power loss, high security, and are immune to electromagnetic interference.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advancements in VoIP, LTE, 5G networks

1.2 Rising adoption of IoT

1.3 Increasing number of data centers

1.4 Growing internet penetration and data traffic

1.5 Increasing adoption of cloud-based services and virtualization

1.6 Extension of networks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing threat to optical network security due to fiber hacks

2.2 Transmission losses and physical damage

2.3 High investment cost

2.4 Rising network complexity

Market Segmentation:

The Optical Communication and Networking Market is segmented on the technology, component, application, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 Fiber Channel

1.2 WDM

1.3 SONET

2. By Component:

2.1 Optical Fibers

2.2 Optical Splitters

2.3 Optical Circulators

2.4 Optical Amplifiers

2.5 Optical Transceivers

2.6 Optical Switches

2.7 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Data Center

3.2 Enterprise

3.3 Telecom

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Fujitsu Optical Components

2. Nokia

3. Cisco

4. Finisar

5. Huawei

6. Ciena

7. Ericsson

8. Juniper

9. ZTE

10. Infinera

11. Adtran

12. Adva

13. NEC

14. Broadcom

15. Coriant

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

