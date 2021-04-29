Wireless Display Market Research, Growth During to 2021- 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Wireless Display Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Global Wireless Display Market was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Wireless Display (WiDi) is a technology that enables users to stream music, movies, photos, videos and apps without wires from a compatible computer to a compatible HDTV or through the use of an adapter with other HDTVs or monitors. Wireless display have several benefits that includes – share content between portable devices and TV, can get high quality picture and sound on a large screen, convenient dual screen multi-tasking, securely and privately presentations, update software remotely, cost reductions, and better bandwidth management.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing digital signage and dooh market

1.2 Advancements in display technologies

1.3 Rising adoption of on-demand entertainment

1.4 Increasing usage of smart TVs, smart phones, tablets, and computers

1.5 Easy setup and connection

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with interoperability of technology protocols

2.2 Availability of cheaper substitute in wired connectivity devices

Market Segmentation:

The Global Wireless Display Market is segmented on the technology protocol, component, application, and region.

1. Technology Protocol:

1.1 AirPla

1.2 WirelessHD

1.3 WHDI

1.4 WiGig

1.5 UWB

1.6 WiDi

1.7 DLNA

1.8 Miracast

1.9 Google Cast

2. By Component:

2.1 Software and Services

2.2 Hardware

2.2.1 Brand Product Integrated

2.2.2 Standalone

3. By Application:

3.1 Commercial

3.1.1 Government

3.1.2 Education

3.1.3 Corporate & Broadcast

3.1.4 Healthcare

3.1.5 Digital Signage

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Customer

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Amazon

2. Microsoft

3. Google

4. Apple

5. Lattice Semiconductor

6. Actiontec Electronics

7. Roku

8. Belkin International

9. Netgear

10. Airtame

11. Cavium

12. Qualcomm

13. Splashtop

14. Squirrels LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Wireless Display Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study

