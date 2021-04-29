Global Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market will register a million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Unidirectional (UD) Tapes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Unidirectional (UD) Tapes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Carbon Fiber UD Tape
Glass Fiber UD Tape
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Wind Energy
Oil and Gas
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BASF
Toray Industries
CELANESE CORPORATION
Hexcel Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical
Evonik Industries AG
Solvay S.A.
SABIC
TEIJIN LIMITED
SGL Carbon SE
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Unidirectional (UD) Tapes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Unidirectional (UD) Tapes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Unidirectional (UD) Tapes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Unidirectional (UD) Tapes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Segment by Type
2.2.1 Carbon Fiber UD Tape
2.2.2 Glass Fiber UD Tape
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
