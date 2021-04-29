Mobile Generators Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2029

Mobile Generators Market – Overview

Mobile generators are designed for temporary installation. They work with stand-alone applications and are meant to temporarily energize a few critical applications via external cords. The mobile generators usually work for a run time of less than 12 hours and gives power output of 500W to 17.5 Kw. Most portable units are air-cooled and hence ought to be operated in the open for availing maximum air ventilation.

Arrangements should also be made to protect them from rain, snow and such other elements; else vital parts can rust and corrode severely diminishing the durability of the equipment. Often, mobile generators do not have a provision for sound insulation and can be extremely noisy in operation. Portable units are typically used temporarily or when backup power requirements are low.

Mobile Generators Market Dynamics

In the past few years, the demand for mobile generators has increased considerably and is likely to grow in the coming years. Owing to increase in the need of power backup facility in commercial, residential and industrial sectors. The demand for mobile generators is also fueled by the inclining consumer preferences. The consumers prefer mobile generators over other type, which has further fueled the demand for mobile generators in the market.

The factors that has fueled the sales of mobile generator is the demand for low-cost and diesel-fueled generators, increase in preference for natural gas-fueled generators and rise in awareness of portable generators, which is likely to drive the global mobile generator market. However, the mobile generators market expansion is restricted due to limited duration of power supply and stringent environmental regulations toward emission of hazardous gases from Mobile Generators.

Mobile Generators Market- Regional Analysis

The global mobile generators market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America regions holds the highest market share in the mobile generators market with the U.S. being the major market for the mobile generators followed by Europe. The market for mobile generators in the East Asian countries has also increased. China spends a substantial amount on construction and infrastructure from the total GDP contribution. The demand for mobile generators in Japan is rising at a robust pace owing to the increasing infrastructure.

The market for mobile generators in East Asian countries, mainly India and South Korea, also shows significant growth and is likely to maintain consistency over the forecast period. The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a robust rate. The demand for Mobile generators in Japan is rising at a robust pace owing to the increasing infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa regions show decent growth in the demand for the mobile generators market.

Mobile Generators Market- Key Segments

According to the type, mobile generators are segmented as:

Low Power Generators

Medium Power Generators

High Power Generators

According to the fuel type, mobile generators are segmented as:

Diesel

Gaseous

Others

According to the Power Rating, mobile generators are segmented as:

Upto 20 (kW/kVA)

21 – 100 (kW/kVA)

101 – 350 (kW/kVA)

351-500 (kW/kVA)

Above 500 (kW/kVA)

According to the end user, mobile generators are segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Mobile Generators Market- Key Manufacturers

The major key manufactures for mobile generators in the market are Generac Power Systems, Inc., Cummins Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Caterpillar, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Kohler Co., Power Tech Generators, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Atlas Capco India, Champion Power Equipment, Inc. and Smarter Tools, Inc.

