Global Air Brake System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Air Brake System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Air Brake System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Air Brake System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Air Brake System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Air Disc Brake

Air Drum Brake

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Heavy Trucks and Trailers

Buses

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Knorr-Bremse

TSE Brakes

Wabco

Nabtesco-Automotive

Sorl Auto Parts

Haldex

MGM Brakes

Aventics (Emerson)

Sealco

Tenneco (Federal-Mogul)

Fritec

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Air Brake System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Air Brake System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Air Brake System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Air Brake System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Air Brake System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Air Brake System Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Air Brake System Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Air Brake System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Air Disc Brake

2.2.2 Air Drum Brake

2.3 Air Brake System Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Air Brake System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Air Brake System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Air Brake System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Air Brake System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Heavy Trucks and Trailers

2.4.2 Buses

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Air Brake System Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Air Brake System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Air Brake System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Air Brake System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….Continued

