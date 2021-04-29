Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bicycle Parts and Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bicycle Parts and Accessories, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bicycle Parts and Accessories companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Transmission Parts

Frame & Forks Parts

Wheel Parts

Steering Components

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Shimano

Dorel Industries

SRAM

Campagnolo

HL CORP

Fox Factory Holding

Prowheel

GIANT

MERIDA

DT SWISS

Eastman Industries Limited

Colnago

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bicycle Parts and Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bicycle Parts and Accessories players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bicycle Parts and Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Bicycle Parts and Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Segment by Type

2.2.1 Transmission Parts

2.2.2 Transmission Parts

2.2.3 Wheel Parts

2.2.4 Steering Components

2.3 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mountain Bicycles

2.4.2 Road Bicycles

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….Continued

