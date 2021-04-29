Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bicycle Parts and Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bicycle Parts and Accessories, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bicycle Parts and Accessories companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Transmission Parts
Frame & Forks Parts
Wheel Parts
Steering Components
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Mountain Bicycles
Road Bicycles
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Shimano
Dorel Industries
SRAM
Campagnolo
HL CORP
Fox Factory Holding
Prowheel
GIANT
MERIDA
DT SWISS
Eastman Industries Limited
Colnago
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bicycle Parts and Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bicycle Parts and Accessories players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bicycle Parts and Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Bicycle Parts and Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Segment by Type
2.2.1 Transmission Parts
2.2.2 Transmission Parts
2.2.3 Wheel Parts
2.2.4 Steering Components
2.3 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Segment by Application
2.4.1 Mountain Bicycles
2.4.2 Road Bicycles
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
….Continued
