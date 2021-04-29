Global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fixed Compressor

Variable Compressor

Electric Compressor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Light Truck

Medium Truck

Heavy Duty Truck

Other Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DENSO

JIANSHE

Sanden

Delphi

Valeo

HVCC

Aotecar

MAHLE

Sanden Huayu

BITZER

Suzhou ZhongCheng

Shanghai Guangyu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fixed Compressor

2.2.2 Variable Compressor

2.2.3 Electric Compressor

2.3 Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.4.2 Light Truck

2.4.3 Medium Truck

2.4.4 Heavy Duty Truck

2.4.5 Other Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Air-conditioning Compressor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….Continued

