Global Automotive Testing Equipments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Testing Equipments market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Automotive Testing Equipments value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Chassis Dynamometer
Engine Dynamometer
Vehicle Emission Test System
Wheel Alignment Tester
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
OEM
Aftermarket
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
HORIBA
Bosch
AVL List
ABB
Siemens
MTS
Meidensha
ACTIA
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Testing Equipments consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Automotive Testing Equipments market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Testing Equipments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Testing Equipments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automotive Testing Equipments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Testing Equipments Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automotive Testing Equipments Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Automotive Testing Equipments Segment by Type
2.2.1 Chassis Dynamometer
2.2.2 Engine Dynamometer
2.2.3 Vehicle Emission Test System
2.2.4 Wheel Alignment Tester
2.3 Automotive Testing Equipments Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Automotive Testing Equipments Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Testing Equipments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Automotive Testing Equipments Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Automotive Testing Equipments Segment by Application
2.4.1 OEM
2.4.2 Aftermarket
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Automotive Testing Equipments Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Automotive Testing Equipments Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Automotive Testing Equipments Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
….Continued
