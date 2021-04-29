Global Pyrethrum Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Pyrethrum will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Pyrethrum market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. Over the next five years the Pyrethrum market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pyrethrum market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
Pyrethrin Insecticide Spray
Pyrethrin Insecticide Spray Concentrates
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
Household Applications
Crop Protection Applications
Animal Health Applications
Public Health Applications
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
Riptide
Evergreen
Safer
Spectracide
Bonide
Essentria
Pyganic
Bayer CropScience
Gharda
Tagros
Makhteshim Agan
Sinon
Heranba
Bharat
Rasayan
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pyrethrum Consumption 2016-2026
2.1.2 Pyrethrum Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Pyrethrum Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pyrethrin Insecticide Spray
2.2.2 Pyrethrin Insecticide Spray Concentrates
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Pyrethrum Sales by Type
2.3.1 Global Pyrethrum Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Pyrethrum Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.3 Global Pyrethrum Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Pyrethrum Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household Applications
2.4.2 Crop Protection Applications
2.4.3 Animal Health Applications
2.4.4 Public Health Applications
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Pyrethrum Sales by Application
2.5.1 Global Pyrethrum Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Pyrethrum Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.3 Global Pyrethrum Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)
3 Global Pyrethrum by Company
3.1 Global Pyrethrum Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Pyrethrum Sales by Company (2019-2021)
3.1.2 Global Pyrethrum Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)
3.2 Global Pyrethrum Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Pyrethrum Revenue by Company (2019-2021)
3.2.2 Global Pyrethrum Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)
3.3 Global Pyrethrum Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Manufacturers Pyrethrum Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Pyrethrum Product Location Distribution
3.4.2 Players Pyrethrum Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Pyrethrum by Region
4.1 Global Pyrethrum by Region
4.1.1 Global Pyrethrum Sales by Region
4.1.2 Global Pyrethrum Revenue by Region
4.2 Americas Pyrethrum Sales Growth
4.3 APAC Pyrethrum Sales Growth
4.4 Europe Pyrethrum Sales Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Pyrethrum Sales Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Pyrethrum Sales by Country
5.1.1 Americas Pyrethrum Sales by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Americas Pyrethrum Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 Americas Pyrethrum Sales by Type
5.3 Americas Pyrethrum Sales by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Pyrethrum Sales by Region
6.1.1 APAC Pyrethrum Sales by Region (2016-2021)
6.1.2 APAC Pyrethrum Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
6.2 APAC Pyrethrum Sales by Type
6.3 APAC Pyrethrum Sales by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pyrethrum by Country
7.1.1 Europe Pyrethrum Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Pyrethrum Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Pyrethrum Sales by Type
7.3 Europe Pyrethrum Sales by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Pyrethrum by Country
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pyrethrum Sales by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pyrethrum Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Pyrethrum Sales by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Pyrethrum Sales by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Country
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Pyrethrum Distributors
10.3 Pyrethrum Customer
11 Global Pyrethrum Market Forecast
11.1 Global Pyrethrum Forecast by Region
11.1.1 Global Pyrethrum Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
11.2.2 Global Pyrethrum Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
….continued
