Global N-butanol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the N-butanol market will register a 3.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7906.7 million by 2025, from $ 6800.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in N-butanol business, shared in Chapter 3.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4897923-global-n-butanol-market-growth-2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of N-butanol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-grain-bin-management-solution-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-22

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the N-butanol, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the N-butanol market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by N-butanol companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-endoscope-objective-lens-market-growth-2021-2026-2021-04-17

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-precision-locating-system-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-14

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct Solvent

Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flavor-system-market-research-report-for-2020-2021-04-09-2175323

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

Perstorp Oxo

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

Oxea Group

Kyowa Hakko

Sasol Limited

SABUCO

Oxochimie

China Nation Petroleum

Yankuang Group

Sinopec Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

LG Chem

Optimal Chemicals

Wanhua

Elekeiroz

PETRONAS Chemicals Group

Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

Anqing Shuguang Chemical

Hualu-Hengsheng

Luxi Chemical

Huachang Chemical

Lihuayi Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global N-butanol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of N-butanol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global N-butanol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the N-butanol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of N-butanol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global N-butanol Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 N-butanol Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 N-butanol Segment by Type

2.2.1 Industrial Grade

2.2.2 Reagent Grade

2.3 N-butanol Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global N-butanol Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global N-butanol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global N-butanol Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 N-butanol Segment by Application

2.4.1 Butyl Acrylate

2.4.2 Butyl Acetate

2.4.3 Glycol Ethers

2.4.4 Direct Solvent

2.4.5 Other

2.5 N-butanol Consumption

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105