Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Cybersecurity market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Cybersecurity, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Cybersecurity market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Cybersecurity companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software-based

Hardware-based

Network & Cloud

Security Services & Frameworks

Security Services and Frameworks segment had the biggest market share in global Automotive Cybersecurity in 2018, with a proportion of 36%. Software-based ranked 2, with a market share of 30%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles was the leading application, with a proportion of 76% in 2018. The rest was Passenger Cars, but passenger cars’ market enlarged quicker during the last few years.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

Trillium

Arilou technologies

Harman (TowerSec)

SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Cisco systems

Intel Corporation

Argus

NXP Semiconductors

BT Security

Secunet AG

Utimaco GmbH

Guardtime

Karamba Security

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Cybersecurity market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Cybersecurity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Cybersecurity players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Cybersecurity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Cybersecurity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software-based

2.2.2 Software-based

2.2.3 Network & Cloud

2.2.4 Security Services & Frameworks

2.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Cars

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.5 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….Continued

