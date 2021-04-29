Global COVID-19 World Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear MedicineMarket statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Therapy Radiopharmaceuticals
Enriched Stable Isotopes
By End-User / Application
Diagnostic Application
Therapeutic Application
Research
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Company
Bracco Imaging S.P.A.
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Covidien, Plc
Eczacibasi-Monrol
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company)
IBA Group
Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich)
Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Nordion, Inc.
Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd.
Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG)
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Urenco Limited
Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc.
Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO)
Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT)
Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre
Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd.
Institute Of Radioelement (IRE)
…continued
